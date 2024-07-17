Spotify (SPOT) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Spotify (SPOT) standing at $294.74, reflecting a -1.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.

Shares of the music-streaming service operator have depreciated by 3.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Spotify in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.12, reflecting a 166.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.11 billion, showing a 18.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.02 per share and a revenue of $16.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +270.17% and +18.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Spotify. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Spotify is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Spotify is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.43. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.67 for its industry.

Investors should also note that SPOT has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.