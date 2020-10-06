Spotify (SPOT) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Spotify (SPOT) closed at $248.54, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the music-streaming service operator had gained 1.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPOT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SPOT to post earnings of -$0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 253.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.34 billion, up 18.85% from the year-ago period.

SPOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.66 per share and revenue of $9.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -218.26% and +22.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPOT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% lower within the past month. SPOT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

