Spotify (SPOT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Spotify (SPOT) closed the latest trading day at $671.07, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the music-streaming service operator had gained 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Spotify in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.27, marking a 58.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.78 billion, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.72 per share and a revenue of $19.9 billion, signifying shifts of +63.36% and +17.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Spotify. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower. At present, Spotify boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Spotify is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 69.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.89 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SPOT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.