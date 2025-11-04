Spotify (SPOT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Spotify (SPOT) reported $4.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $3.83 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.92 billion, representing a surprise of +1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +104.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs) : 713 million compared to the 710.3 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 713 million compared to the 710.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. Ad-Supported MAUs : 446 million compared to the 442.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 446 million compared to the 442.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Premium Subscribers: 281 million compared to the 281.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Spotify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Spotify here>>>

Shares of Spotify have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.