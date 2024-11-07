Spotify (SPOT) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Spotify (SPOT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, indicating an increase of 383.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.38 billion, representing an increase of 19.8% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Spotify metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs)' should come in at 639.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 574 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ad-Supported MAUs' should arrive at 402.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 361 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Premium Subscribers' of 250.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 226 million.



Spotify shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPOT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

