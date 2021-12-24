Spotify (SPOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Spotify (SPOT) closed the most recent trading day at $236.63, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the music-streaming service operator had lost 5.15% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Spotify as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Spotify to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.08 billion, up 19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $11.19 billion, which would represent changes of +62.71% and +24.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Spotify should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Spotify currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

