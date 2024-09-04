Spotify (SPOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Spotify (SPOT) standing at $329.25, reflecting a +0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

The music-streaming service operator's shares have seen an increase of 0.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Spotify in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.83, signifying a 408.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.38 billion, up 19.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.37 per share and a revenue of $17.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +315.93% and +19.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Spotify. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Spotify presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Spotify is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.