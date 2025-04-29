Spotify: Solid Results, Big Tax Bill

Here's our initial take on Spotify's (NYSE: SPOT) fiscal 2025 first-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue 3.6 billion euros 4.2 billion euros 16% Met Earnings per share 0.97 euros 1.07 euros 10% Missed Premium subscribers 239 million 268 million 12% Beat Free cash flow 207 million euros 534 million euros 158% n/a

Spotify Sees Growth Everywhere, Including Taxes

Spotify's 2024 momentum continued in the first three months of 2025, with the company reporting active monthly users up 10% to 678 million and premium subscribers up 12% to 268 million. It translated into solid 16% year-over-year revenue growth and 10% earnings growth for the quarter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alas, some of Spotify's success is taking a toll on results. Spotify's EPS result came in significantly below Wall Street expectations due to higher-than-expected costs. The culprit? About 76 million euros in employment taxes tied to the 106% increase in the company's share price over the past year.

Spotify said those so-called social charges were about 58 million euros above forecast.

Operating metrics for the company continue to look strong. Spotify's average revenue per user for its subscription businesses was up 4% to 4.73 euros, fueled by price increases. And ad-supported revenue was up 8%. Overall gross margin came in at 31.6%, up 400 basis points from a year ago.

The strong profitability helped Spotify more than double free cash flow in the quarter to 534 million euros.

Immediate Market Reaction

The earnings miss appears to be weighing on investors in early morning trading. Share prices of Spotify were down 6% following the release of earnings but ahead of the open of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

What to Watch

Spotify turned a lot of heads in 2024 when it was able to use the benefits of its massive scale and pricing power to generate its first full year of profitability. The company said it was watching "headwinds," including a potential slowdown in consumer spending and volatile foreign currency exchange rates, but still sees continued growth in 2025.

The company expects total users to grow to 689 million in the current quarter, which is slightly below Wall Street expectations, but for premium subscribers to grow to 273 million, which would be slightly better than what analysts expected.

The bull case from here is that Spotify has a sticky product and is a relatively affordable "splurge" when times are tough. Spotify's quarter, despite the tax-related turbulence, provided no reason to worry that the bull case is in doubt.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Spotify Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Spotify Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $598,818!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $666,416!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.