Spotify signs new licensing deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Music streaming service Spotify said on Wednesday that it had signed a new, multi-year licensing agreement with Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG), reinforcing Spotify's catalogue and products.

Spotify and UMG said they would collaborate on new, state-of-the-art marketing campaigns across Spotify’s platform. UMG will also deepen its role as an early adopter of future products and provide valuable feedback to Spotify’s development team.

Earlier this month, Spotify said it was rolling out a video feature for podcasts and the company also launched its music streaming service in Russia, its fastest growing international market for music.

