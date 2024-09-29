Spotify Service Restored After Brief Outage

(RTTNews) - Spotify experienced a brief outage on Sunday morning, affecting both its app and website. Users reported difficulties accessing the music streaming service around 10:40 AM ET.

The company acknowledged the issue and quickly worked to resolve it. Spotify's services are now fully operational.

Spotify wrote on X Sunday afternoon, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!." Later, they updated their post, stating that everything was looking much better.

