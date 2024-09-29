News & Insights

Spotify Service Restored After Brief Outage

September 29, 2024 — 10:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Spotify experienced a brief outage on Sunday morning, affecting both its app and website. Users reported difficulties accessing the music streaming service around 10:40 AM ET.

The company acknowledged the issue and quickly worked to resolve it. Spotify's services are now fully operational.

Spotify wrote on X Sunday afternoon, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!." Later, they updated their post, stating that everything was looking much better.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
