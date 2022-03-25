Spotify says it will suspend service in Russia

By Dawn Chmielewski

March 25 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N said Friday it will suspend its streaming service in Russia in response to the country's new media law.

The audio streaming platform closed its office in Russia indefinitely earlier this month in response to what it described as Moscow's "unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

Russia's new legislation makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.