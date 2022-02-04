World Markets
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80% in Nasdaq debut

Reuters
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Anghami Inc ANGH.O soared more than 80% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform's $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company VMAC.O

The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group.

