Spotify reports Q3 operating income EUR 454M vs. EUR 32M last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 3.99B vs. EUR 3.36B last year. Reports Q3 Total Monthly MAUs 64M vs. 574M last year and Premium Subscribers 252M vs. 226M last year.

