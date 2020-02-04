Spotify Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Watch.

Streaming giant Spotify appears to be moving toward profitability, but questions remain about growth and whether it can get better terms from the record labels.

Spotify Technology reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday morning after a relatively strong 2019. Shares rose 32% for the year, and Wall Street has been getting progressively more optimistic about the company’s results.

Analysts now see Spotify (ticker: SPOT) losing 16 cents a share in the quarter, better than the loss of 38 cents a share they had predicted as of September.

That is another sign that Spotify appears to be moving toward profitability. While Spotify has not yet turned a profit on an annual basis, it posted a surprise profit in the third quarter -- helped by some nonoperating benefits. Analysts project annual losses in 2019 and 2020, but those projected losses have been shrinking.

Still, investors have only so much patience for losses when a company has been public for two years, and around for more than a decade.

Spotify is undertaking experiments designed to improve its profitability and draw new users. The company spent hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire podcast producers and software last year, an experiment it says is paying off in a more engaged user base.

The key for Spotify is to grow its customer base while also increasing margins. It ended the third quarter with 113 million premium subscribers around the world, and projected a gain of seven million to 12 million subscribers in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average expect a gain of nine million. Including its free ad-supported service, Spotify had 248 million monthly active users.

Spotify faces fierce competition in the U.S. and in emerging markets like India, where it is betting big on subscriber growth. Apple (AAPL) is Spotify’s biggest U.S. competitor and Amazon.com (AMZN), which faces no pressure to make its streaming business profitable, said last month that it had 55 million subscribers.

The other big question is how close Spotify is to profitability. Its gross margin of 25.5% in the quarter was a slight increase year-over-year. Spotify issued guidance for 23.7% to 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Analysts will be looking for signs that the company can expand that number, so that it can consistently be profitable going forward.

Among the biggest questions is whether Spotify now has more leverage over the music labels that take the largest share of revenue from every song that gets streamed on the network. The company has been negotiating new contracts with those labels, and analysts are curious about the economics of the new deals.

So far, the labels have had advantage over Spotify, given their vast catalogs. But bulls argue that the more subscribers Spotify signs up, the more that the streaming company can demand better terms.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton wrote in a preview note on Monday that he is interested in the status of negotiations and whether Spotify will be able to exclude its revenue from podcasts from any revenue-sharing agreements. Thornton thinks Spotify will overcome its challenges, and sees the stock rising to $172, a 13% gain from its price on Tuesday afternoon of $152.

