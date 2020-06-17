US Markets
Spotify reaches podcast deal with Kim Kardashian West - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West reached a deal with Spotify Technology SA for a podcast about her work with the Innocence Project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kardashian West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi are to co-produce and co-host the show, the report added, citing one of the people.

Spotify, which has over 700,000 podcasts on its platform and reaches nearly 300 million monthly users, has been investing heavily in an ongoing quest to transform itself into the Netflix of audio.

The show, to be available exclusively on Spotify, will highlight the work of the nonprofit legal organization that seeks to exonerate people who have been wrongly convicted, the report said.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

