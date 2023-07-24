News & Insights

US Markets
SPOT

Spotify raises prices for its premium plans in the US

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SPOT.N said on Monday it was raising the prices for its premium plans by $1 each in the United States, as the music streaming company looks to boost profitability in an uncertain economy.

Spotify, which competes with rival services from Apple AAPL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O, has been under pressure to focus on profitability over user growth as recession-wary customers cut down on unnecessary spending.

The cost of Spotify's ad-free premium plans would now all be priced at an additional $1 with the premium single at $10.99, duo $14.99, family $16.99 and the student costing $5.99.

Shares of the company were up more than 1% in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
AAPL
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.