Spotify Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the fourth-quarter narrowed to 125 million euros or 0.66 euros per share from 209 million euros or 1.14 euros per share in the prior year.

Total revenues were 2.168 billion euros, up 17% year-over-year in the fourth-quarter or 24% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Total monthly active users grew 27% year-over-year to 345 million in the quarter. Premium Subscribers grew 24% year-over-year to 155 million in the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company said it is optimistic about the underlying trends in the business into 2021 and beyond, however, it faces increased forecasting uncertainty versus prior years due to the unknown duration of the pandemic and its ongoing effect on user, subscriber, and revenue growth.

For the first-quarter, the company expects operating loss to be in the range of 28 million euros - 78 million euros, total revenue of 1.99 billion euros - 2.19 billion euros, total monthly active users of 354 million-364 million, and total premium subscribers of 155 million-158 million.

For fiscal year 2021, the company projects operating loss to be in the range of 200 million euros - 300 million euros, total revenue of 9.01 billion euros - 9.41 billion euros, total monthly active users of 407 million - 427 million, and total premium subscribers of 172 million-184 million.

