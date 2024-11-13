Spotify price target raised to $475 from $385 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $475 from $385 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The company’s margin expansion trajectory continues to have a number of levers heading into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.