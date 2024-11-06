Spotify price target raised to $440 from $430 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $440 from $430 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. The firm sees room to run for the company’s margin expansion.

