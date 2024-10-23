Spotify price target raised to $430 from $400 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $430 from $400 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains “bullish,” citing continued conviction in its view of Spotify’s best-in-class product offering and related pricing power, runway for user growth, and management’s commitment to financial discipline and driving profitability, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SPOT:
- Spotify launching ad exchange with Trade Desk as partner, Axios says
- Spotify, Trade Desk move higher after Axios report of ad exchange
- Spotify price target raised to $438 from $399 at Rosenblatt
- Spotify price target raised to $490 from $440 at KeyBanc
- Spotify rolling out music videos across 85 additional markets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.