Spotify price target raised to $430 from $400 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $430 from $400 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains “bullish,” citing continued conviction in its view of Spotify’s best-in-class product offering and related pricing power, runway for user growth, and management’s commitment to financial discipline and driving profitability, the analyst tells investors.

