Spotify plans to raise premium plan price in US -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 21, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - Audio-streaming platform Spotify Technology SPOT.N plans to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan by $1 in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company could increase prices in other markets too in the coming months, according to the report.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

