Spotify plans to raise premium plan price in US - WSJ

July 21 (Reuters) - Music-streaming service Spotify SPOT.N plans to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan by $1 in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

