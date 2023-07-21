News & Insights

SPOT

Spotify plans to raise premium plan price in US - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 21, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers

July 21 (Reuters) - Music-streaming service Spotify SPOT.N plans to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan by $1 in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.