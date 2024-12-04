Spotify plans inauguration day studio brunch for podcasters, Bloomberg says

Sweden’s Spotify (SPOT) anticipates creating a pop-up podcast studio in Washington D.C. for the Trump inauguration, reports Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman. According to people familiar with the plan, the music streamer is inviting podcasters to join the podcast, giving them “a place at the center of the conversation and acknowledge the growing importance of the medium to US politics,” Bloomberg reports.

