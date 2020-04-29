Spotify paid music subscribers rises to 130 mln, quarterly revenue jumps 22%
April 29 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N reported a 22% jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the music streaming company beat analysts' expectations to reach 130 million paid subscribers for its premium service.
Revenue rose to 1.85 billion euros ($2.01 billion) for the three-months ended March 31 from 1.51 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 1.86 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Premium subscribers rose 31% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting Spotify to have 128.6 million paid subscribers.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Ken Li in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
