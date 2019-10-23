Spotify Offers Free Google Home Mini Speakers To Premium Subscribers

(RTTNews) - Spotify is offering free Google Home Mini speakers to all new and existing Spotify Premium users in the U.S.

The music streaming service said Tuesday that the Google Home Mini offer is for all eligible Premium Individual and Premium Family master account users in the U.S. The offer is available through November 15, or until supplies last.

Last year, the company unveiled the Google smart speaker offer for Spotify Premium for Family users. Now, the company is also offering it for its users with individual plans. The Google Home Mini retails for $49.

Spotify said that users on a free or discounted trial of the Premium Individual or Premium Family plan will be required to end their trials early and purchase a paid subscription in order to avail the offer.

Eligible subscribers will receive a promotional code with this offer that may be redeemed on the Google Store against a Google Home Mini device. The promotional code must be redeemed by December 31, 2019.

Spotify Premium is an ad-free music streaming service that allows a user to play any song or playlist, enjoy unlimited skips, download content, and easily toggle between devices - including the user's car and Google Home Mini.

Users just need to set Spotify as the default music player on a device and say something like "Hey Google, play Disco Forever playlist" or "Hey Google, play Party in your Living Room playlist on Spotify."

Under the Spotify Premium Family plan, up to six family members in the same household can enjoy individual Premium accounts with the same on-demand access to hours of content.

Spotify recently introduced some upgrades to the Family Plan, including Parental Controls, Family Mix, and Family Hub.

The company is now looking forward to rolling out new features with Google that will make it even easier to listen to Spotify via Google Home Mini or other Assistant powered devices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.