Spotify Kids App Launched In U.S., Canada, France

(RTTNews) - Swedish digital music service Spotify announced the launch of its standalone Kids application Spotify Kids app in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Spotify Kids app in beta is designed specifically for kids aged three and older. It offers more than 125 playlists. With the ad-free app, young listeners can explore sing-alongs, soundtracks, and stories on their own or with their families.

The app is available exclusively to Spotify Premium Family subscribers in select countries at no additional charge. It can be downloaded on iOS or Android devices.

The initial launch of the app was in Ireland last fall, and it is also available in Sweden, Denmark, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

In the U.S. and Canada, more than 8,000 songs are now available in the Kids app, which is 30% more than its initial launch. The company said it is adding more songs in all markets.

Spotify has added more audiobooks and stories to the library, including Disney Music Group Stories, fairytales, classics, and short stories. For bedtime experience, it has added more lullabies, calming music and sounds, and bedtime stories.

The app also provides educational musical content for kids, including a playlist hub called Learning that features songs that teach kids about counting, the ABC's, science, and more.

Due to the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, Spotify recently added a new global playlist called 'Wash Your Hands,' with songs to help kids learn general hygiene best practices, including how to wash their hands and cough and sneeze properly into their elbows. This includes the new song from Pinkfong 'Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark.'

Calling the U.S. a melting pot of cultures, Spotify said it offers core favorites as well as Spanish-language, country, Christian, Motown, and soul dance party playlists.

Spotify said it is working with children's brands like Disney Music Group, KIDZ BOP, and Nickelodeon to create totally unique Spotify Kids content.

