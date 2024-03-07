Spotify Is Dominating Music and Now Has a $2 Billion Win Over Apple

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has had an uphill battle against Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from the start, fighting against an integrated music service that had an inherent cost advantage. Yet, Spotify has more market share in music than Apple and now Europe is imposing a $2 billion fine against the tech giant for unfair business practices.

In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Apple was fined and how this is another tailwind for Spotify.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 5, 2024. The video was published on March 5, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Spotify Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Spotify Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.