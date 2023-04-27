Spotify investigating issues after reports of outage

April 27 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SPOT.N said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports that the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.

There were more than 14,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

