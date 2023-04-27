News & Insights

SPOT

Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 27, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SPOT.N said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption.

"Is Spotify down again?? my music isn't playing and i need motivation before i head to work," a user tweeted.

Earlier this month, the company had experienced a brief outage, which impacted more than 20,000 people in the United States and over 8,000 in the UK at the peak of the service disruption, according to Downdetector.

Spotify in April crossed the half-billion mark for monthly active users for the first time.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.