Spotify hums along

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spotify Technology is hitting all the right notes. The Swedish streaming-music service said on Wednesday that it grew subscribers https://s29.q4cdn.com/175625835/files/doc_presentation/Q2-2022-Shareholder-Deck-FINAL.pdf 14% year-over-year to 188 million, beating expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose 23% aided in part by advertising and it reported its ninth quarter in a row of free cash flow.

That stands in sharp contrast to Netflix and Twitter. Reed Hasting’s streaming-video service said last week it lost nearly 1 million subscribers in the second quarter while Twitter, which depends mainly on advertising, posted a surprising decline in revenue.

And yet, Spotify is cheap by comparison. Even with Wednesday morning’s 12% jump in shares, with an enterprise value of $21 billion, Spotify is worth 1.5 times next year’s revenue, according to Refinitiv estimates. Netflix meanwhile has a multiple twice as high, and Twitter more than triple. For investors, that seems off note. (By Jennifer Saba)

