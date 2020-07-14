Spotify expands to Russia and 12 other countries

July 14 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N on Tuesday launched its service in Russia, the fastest growing international market for music, and 12 other regions as part of its expansion strategy after breaking into India last year.

It will begin offering free and subscription services in 13 new markets, which include Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek has discussed Spotify's goal of launching in Russia and South Korea during the company's first-quarter earnings call, but he did not specify the timing. Spotify will be in 92 global markets after these launches.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Richard Chang)

