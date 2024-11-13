News & Insights

Stocks

Spotify downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at Phillip Securities

November 13, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Phillip Securities downgraded Spotify (SPOT) to Accumulate from Buy with a price target of $485, up from $420, following the Q3 report. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the recent share price gains. Spotify continues to be the industry leader in audio streaming with its growing subscriber base, lower cost structure, and pricing power, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SPOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.