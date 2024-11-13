Spotify downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities downgraded Spotify (SPOT) to Accumulate from Buy with a price target of $485, up from $420, following the Q3 report. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the recent share price gains. Spotify continues to be the industry leader in audio streaming with its growing subscriber base, lower cost structure, and pricing power, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SPOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.