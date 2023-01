Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA's SPOT.N music streaming platform was down for nearly 35,000 users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

