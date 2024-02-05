Spotify Doubles Down on the Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan got a new deal from Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and this one makes all the sense in the world. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why Rogan is helping Spotify win podcasting and advertising long term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 2, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 5, 2024.

