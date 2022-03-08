Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users - Downdetector

March 8 (Reuters) - Audio streaming platform Spotify SPOT.N and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

"We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," Discord said in a tweet.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

