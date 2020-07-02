Spotify Debuts 'Premium Duo' For Couples

(RTTNews) - Music streaming platform Spotify introduced Spotify Premium Duo, a new, first-of-its-kind audio offering for couples under one account.

Designed for couple living at the same address, Premium Duo allows each individual to get their own Premium account under one plan for $12.99 (or market equivalent) per month. Keeping in view that each one may have unique and different taste, the company has introduced the new plan that lets couples to "enjoy their favorite music—together and separately."

A Spotify user study found that 73% of couples say they listen to music together as a way of remembering happy memories. A total of 63% say they listen to music together as a way of building their identity or creating memorable moments.

The benefits of Spotify Premium includes ad-free, on-demand listening and its catalog of more than 50 million tracks, as well as access to over 1 million podcast titles.

Alex Norström, Spotify's Chief Freemium Business Officer said, "Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted, and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you."

