Spotify Could Surge Higher—Here’s the Hidden Earnings Signal

Often, stocks that start trading near highs can confuse investors into thinking that they will not see any further upside in the future, assuming that all the bullish and good news has already been priced in at these levels.

However, as momentum builds for a company, more financial and fundamental expansion usually follows. Also, it may trigger additional institutional buying as many rely directly on momentum strategies.

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) is one of those stocks today. This company has rallied by an impressive 64.3% year-to-date, leaving some investors wondering if the rally is over.

Momentum has definitely slowed down, as the stock returned only 0.4% during the last quarter. But for momentum-driven names like Spotify, periods of sideways price action can actually signal institutional accumulation—a bullish setup for the next leg higher.

For retail investors, the question becomes: what do these institutions see that justifies buying SPOT at elevated levels?

Seasonality and Rate Cuts Could Fuel the Next Move

Seeing Spotify turn the notch down in terms of price action should mean one thing for everyone: a big move could be around the corner now.

Stocks tend to move in cycles, expanding around earnings reports or broader market catalysts. With the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, consumer discretionary stocks—including subscription-based services like Spotify—may see an additional boost.

There are two benefits positioning Spotify well heading into its Q3 2025 earnings release.

First, Spotify is one of those rare subscription apps that consumers are consistently happy to pay for, giving its earnings a strong and stable foundation.

Second, its advertising business stands to benefit from recent rate cuts, as lower borrowing costs often lead companies to boost marketing spend. That could translate into faster growth for Spotify’s ad-supported segment.



This double benefit could be the trigger for SPOT's next breakout.

The Hidden Detail in Spotify’s Earnings

At first glance, Spotify’s latest earnings looked disappointing.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell from $1.33 in Q2 2024 to a net loss of 42 cents per share Q2 2025, and net income dropped from $274 million to a loss of $86 million year-over-year. This should have been enough to make this stock tumble, but SPOT held its highs. Why?

Because the loss came almost entirely from a non-recurring financial item: the valuation change in Spotify’s exchangeable notes. Last year, these instruments contributed a $4 million gain; this year, they produced a $358 million paper loss. Importantly, this was not tied to Spotify’s core operations.

Strip out that distortion, and the underlying business remains strong:

Revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $4.2 billion

Monthly active users increased 11%, driving subscription and ad revenue

Operating cash flow nearly doubled to $1.2 billion from $700 million

This divergence between net income and cash flow explains why institutional investors and analysts remain confident.

Analyst Targets and Institutional Confidence

With this in mind, investors can clearly see why the stock has refused to sell off and where future growth will come from to justify even higher prices.

And Wall Street is betting on it. BNP Paribas analysts placed a $900 per share price target on SPOT, calling for a 23% upside from today’s prices and well above the $726.84 analyst consensus.

Backing up the analyst sentiment, institutional investor Bamco Inc. raised its Spotify holdings by 5.6% in August 2025, bringing its total position to $719.2 million.

These bullish calls reflect confidence in Spotify’s growth runway beyond the noise of accounting adjustments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.