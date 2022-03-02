Spotify closes its office in Russia in response to attack on Ukraine

March 2 (Reuters) - Spotify said Wednesday it has closed its office in Russia indefinitely in response to the country's "unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine," the company said in a statement. "Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever."

Spotify said it has reviewed thousands of pieces of content since the start of the war, and has restricted the discoverability of shows owned and operated by Russian state-affiliated media. Earlier this week, it also we also removed all RT and Sputnik content from Spotify in the EU and other markets.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

