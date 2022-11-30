Markets
SPOT

Spotify CEO renews attack on Apple after Musk's salvo

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 30, 2022 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee and Martin Coulter for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spotify SPOT.N CEO Daniel Ek renewed his attack on Apple AAPL.O on Wednesday through a series of tweets alleging the iPhone maker "gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers".

On Monday, Elon Musk criticized the fee Apple charges software developers, including Twitter, for in-app purchases, and posted a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" rather than pay the levy.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. It said earlier this week that the commissions it gets help to fund reviews of apps to ensure consumers are not exposed to fraud, pornography or privacy-intrusion.

Spotify has previously submitted antitrust complaints against Apple's policies with the European Commission.

Apart from Musk, Ek also tagged various technology executives in his tweets, from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney to Microsoft President Brad Smith.

"So how much longer will we look away from this threat to the future of the internet? How many more consumers will be denied choice?," Ek said in a tweet tagging the European Commission and the U.S. Commerce Department.

"There's been a lot of talk. Talk is helpful but we need action," Ek said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Martin Coulter in London Editing by Mark Potter)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
AAPL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.