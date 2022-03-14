Spot the Fake: Psychedelic Therapies and Synthetics Shouldn't be in the Same Sentence

By David Nikzad, CEO, Psilly

We’re living in a moment: a worldwide pandemic, rampant social, economic, political inequality, and an opioid crisis that grows more extensive and more brutal by the day. In a time when we need effective and affordable treatments more than ever, a failing healthcare system has left millions of struggling people without the help they need to survive. According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience mental illness in a given year, and 1 in 4 adults who are experiencing depression or anxiety lack mental health support, especially during COVID-19.

While effective on a case-by-case basis, pharmaceutical treatments have played their part in the staggering rise of overdose deaths in the United States, where over 100,000 people died during the peak of the pandemic between March 2020 and March 2021 (resulting in an economic cost of $1 trillion, according to a congressional report).

While the pandemic has carried with it immense hardship, it has also opened our eyes to many things—from shifting our perspectives on the nature of work to racial equality, social media, healthcare, the web, and what it means to be human in the year 2022. People are talking, in different spaces and with a different energy. Equally important—they're listening to voices that have historically struggled to break through the noise. As a thinker, connector, listener, and 20-year venture investor, I've devoted much of my life and career to providing pathways for people to come together (or find healing in their own space) with a more attuned perspective and higher levels of self-acceptance.

I believe a considerable amount of our social, mental, physical, and pharmaceutical futures will revolve around one of the oldest, yet most misunderstood and underutilized, natural therapies: psilocybin.

The Current State of Psychedelic Medicine

For over a decade, I've been working alongside farmers, researchers, and healers to discover the potential of plant-based psilocybin therapies. In only the past few years, the work of individuals and coalitions—from advocates to researchers to like-minded politicians—has been gradually coming to fruition. In November 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for use in therapy; nine additional states currently have active legislation initiatives. We are in a psychedelic renaissance, one that's come a long way since 2006 when John Hopkins University published the first respected, academic study of the "life-changing effects of a single dose of Psilocybin.”

Employing psychedelics to treat everything from PTSD to depression is not only medically proven, but increasingly culturally accepted in a way that we haven’t seen before. The money is following. The psychedelic drugs market is projected to reach $6.85 billion by 2027. This industry has piqued the interest (and pocketbook) of billionaire-investors like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and GoDaddy's Bob Parson, who said, "the possibilities for psychedelics to be a new medicine and replace antidepressants is 100 times greater than cannabis," an industry which is predicted to surpass $90 billion by 2026. People are finally paying attention, from politicians to venture investors to the mainstream mental health community.

The Golden Age of Psychedelic Medicine is growing right before our eyes. Before we can consider it “here,” though, we do need to caution ourselves against an unfortunate tendency that has plagued emerging industries in the past — synthetics.

The Natural Path Forward

A rapid rise in patent requests and fundraising in psychedelics has garnered impressive headlines. Public companies like Compass Pathways are valued at over a billion dollars, and Mindstate Design Labs raised over $11 million. As these companies continue developing and eventually make it to market, it’s critical consumers understand there is a critical difference between synthetic and plant-based psilocybin.

The history of industrialization, pharmaceutical, and consumables is rife with examples of how synthetics can (and often do) go wrong. We need to acknowledge the impact of processed food, a leading cause of poor nutrition responsible for consistently rising obesity rates. We cannot forget the terrifying dangers of synthetic cannabinoids like Spice. There's also the growing opioid epidemic that has consistently ravaged towns and cities, where overdose deaths from synthetic pharmaceuticals like Oxycontin and Fentanyl rise by the tens of thousands each year.

As someone focused on purely plant-based psychedelic treatments, I believe the word "synthetic" has no place in the future of psychedelic medicine (most notably, psilocybin). Equally as important as the natural-first focus for developing psychedelic mushroom therapies is delivering those therapies into the hands of people who need them. These 100% plant-based medicines were given to us the way nature intended. I believe that the same level of minimal intervention should be our path forward for total democratization of access to psychedelic therapies—$1 per dose, open-sourced (no patents!). We must not take the Big Pharma route. Everyone who needs help should get it for as close to free as we can make it.

We need a farmaceutical revolution. And we need a way for anyone to benefit from it, as a consumer or as an investor.

From Investing in Pharmaceuticals to Investing in Farmaceuticals

I've met and worked with brilliant farmers and thinkers who were harnessing the power of plants in the medicinal space. These conversations set off the lightbulb in my head and resulted in my mission to get legal psychedelic medicine into the hands of the world for an extremely low cost. To do this, we're intensely focused on fundraising, community building, and pushing forward research so that natural psychedelic mushrooms therapies can pass through FDA trials and become even more respected as a legitimate and essential industry. Our goal is to develop a transdermal delivery system to deliver psilocybin directly into the bloodstream across the skin, bypassing the GI tract and first-pass metabolism in the safest, most controllable, and innovative way the industry has ever known. If this is to become a reality, we must push for the safest possible path forward for psychedelic treatments.

Natural psychedelic treatments are impact investments; we care about the communities and the families we can impact with new methodologies for care and delivery. I have been drawn to impact investing throughout my life, and in recent years, the innovation and problem solving taking place in online communities. We believe the growing identity of natural psychedelic treatments in virtual worlds and communities is the best possible route towards adoption, and towards healing.

I recently read that in some native languages, "plants" translates to "those who take care of us." It’s so beautifully simple. Let’s not change it, but rather, embrace it. Let’s get back to the plant.

David Nikzad is a noted investor who is known for his early investments in Betterment and RideCell, and has invested in over 100 startups and emerging companies over the last 20 years, including his time at Y Combinator and Reinmkr Satsang. He has emerged as a key player in the wellness industry’s latest booming sector, psychedelic medicine, with his founding of Orthogonal Thinker, whose mission is to give people access to nature’s most effective health solutions while setting the standard of a new “Farma”, Food as Medicine. He has also taken the reins of Orthogonal’s psychedelic medicine subsidiary, Ei Ventures, which is focused on creating the new standard of mental wellness through developing novel psychedelic therapeutics, medicinal mushroom formulations, and unique treatment protocols and delivery mechanisms. David aims to open the pathway to the billions of people worldwide who need to receive these life-changing treatments and natural solutions, and in doing so, upgrade the way humans see, feel, and experience the full extent of our human psyches and each other.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.