Spot premiums for Russian crude to Asia hit 22-mth high on robust demand

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian crude grades sold in Asia fetched the highest spot premiums in 22 months for cargoes loading in January, extending gains for a fourth straight month as robust demand and firm refining margins support prices, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Russian oil, along with Middle East crude, are in higher demand after Brent's premium to Dubai crude widened this month, making oil from the Atlantic Basin more expensive.

Asian refiners are also ramping up output into 2022 after margins for gasoline and naphtha improved while high coal and gas prices are encouraging a switch to oil.

Russia's Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM has sold three cargoes of ESPO crude for loading between end-December and January at the highest premiums in 22 months on robust demand in Asia, the sources said.

The cargoes were sold at premiums of about $6.30-$6.40 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

Mercuria bought two of the cargoes while Equinor may have purchased one, the sources said. The cargoes are to load on Dec. 31-Jan. 5, Jan. 3-8 and 6-13.

ESPO crude loading in December traded at premiums of $5-$6 a barrel last month. ESPO-DUBCRU/TENDA

Earlier, Indian explorer ONGC Videsh ONVI.NS sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January to Japanese trader Itochu Corp at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest since trades registered in January 2020 SOK-DUB.

Sokol and ESPO crude have a larger yield of light distillates.

Another six ESPO cargoes are due to be sold in tenders closing later on Tuesday, the sources said.

Surgutneftegaz and Paramount Energy are offering three cargoes each for loading on Jan. 10-17, 13-20 and 17-24, they added.

