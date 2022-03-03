Spot premiums for Russian crude in Asia under pressure

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian Sokol crude loading in May are under pressure after European trader Trafigura offered a cargo on an industry trading platform at a low premium and did not receive any bids, trade sources said on Thursday.

Russian crude exports are being disrupted by acute risk aversion in the finance and shipping sectors after several nations including the United States sanctioned multiple Russian entities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though Washington has explicitly exempted energy products from the Russian measures.

Trafigura offered the 700,000-barrel cargo for May loading at $1 above Dubai quotes on a cost and freight Yosu basis, according to Japan's RIM pricing intelligence's website. This is sharply down from premiums of nearly $8 a barrel seen in last month's trade for April loading cargoes. SOK-DUB

The grade has dropped to a discount of $1 to Dubai quotes, according to an assessment by pricing agency ArgusMedia on March 2.

Sokol crude is produced from the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia which recently pumped about 22,000 barrels per day of oil.

Most of its exports go to South Korea and Japan, according to Refinitiv shipping data.

Project operator ExxonMobil XOM.N said on Tuesday it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

However, traders said it is hard to assess where Sokol's value is in the absence of trades.

Trafigura's Sokol crude offer comes early in this month's trading cycle as Asian refiners are still waiting for term prices and supplies before deciding which grades they plan to buy in the spot market, the sources said.

Another Russian grade ESPO Blend crude has also come under pressure after Trafigura sold an April-loading cargo at $3.10 a barrel above Dubai quotes to an unknown buyer, traders said. The bulk of ESPO cargoes loading in April had been sold at premiums above $7 a barrel prior to the Ukraine crisis.

Trafigura declined to comment.

Trade in Russia's key export grade Urals crude has stalled in Europe with the oil pricing at the lowest discount to dated Brent ever after repeated failed attempts by producer Surgutneftegaz to sell cargoes via spot tenders.

