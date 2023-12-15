Spot copper fees drop 25% from September on supply tightness

HANOI/BEIJING Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fees to process copper concentrate in the Chinese spot market have fallen by a quarter in less than three months to stand below $70 a metric ton on Friday, fanned by worries over tight supply.

The spot copper concentrate treatment charges (TC) in China, as assessed by information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), hit $69.48 a ton, down 25% from $93.23 a ton on Sept. 28.

Such treatment charges, one of the main sources of income for smelters, fall when less copper concentrate is available, and vice versa.

"The expected shortage of copper concentrate may lead to a rapid decline in spot processing fees," SMM said in a note.

Chinese smelters were unable to buy enough copper concentrate, with some experiencing passive production cuts due to insufficient operating rates, it added.

SMM flipped its copper concentrate market balance forecast to a deficit of 200,000 tons to 300,000 tons for 2024, from a previous projection of a surplus of 70,000 tons.

Consultancy CRU Group also switched its forecast for 2024 to a deficit of 174,000 tons, from a previous 260,000-ton surplus projection.

Supply of copper concentrate next year turned tight after Panama's president ordered the closure of First Quantum's FM.TO Cobre mine. Miner Anglo American AAL.L also cuts its production guidance by 20% for 2024 and by 18% for 2025.

"Panama disruption is the main driver of the fees falling, right at the time Chinese smelters are stockpiling for the new year," said a source at a Chinese smelter.

However, trading volume on the spot concentrate market was tepid, as smelters were reluctant to accept lower fees and traders sought to hold back stocks or offer lower fees, accentuating supply tightness, another smelter source said.

CRU halved its output forecast for Cobre Panama mine to 50,000 tons in the fourth quarter of 2023, from 102,000 tons. The mine's output will drop to zero in the first quarter of 2024, it said, adding that more than half usually goes to China.

The disruption in Panama was a key reason behind the drop in the annual TC benchmark for 2024 to $80 a ton, with smelters accepting the first fee drop in three years on fear of supply tightness.

China's biggest copper smelter, Jiangxi Copper 60362.SS, saw increasing challenges ahead for the country's smelters in securing copper concentrate, a company official said last month.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

