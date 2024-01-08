Spot Bitcoin ETFs Could Trade Live on Thursday or Friday: CNBC

Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) could potentially commence live trading as early as Thursday or Friday, with approval happening this Wednesday, sources close to the matter told CNBC.

This news comes amid intense anticipation for the launch of Spot Bitcoin ETFs, a significant milestone anticipated to provide mainstream investors with a regulated avenue to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin.

"Two sources close to the process now telling me it's looking like Wednesday, which is also the deadline for Cathie Wood's ARK and 21Shares bid," said CNBC anchor Kate Rooney. "Then I'm told trading would happen Thursday or Friday, but it has been a moving target here on dates."

The imminent possibility of live trading for these ETFs signals a significant leap forward in the integration of Bitcoin into traditional financial markets. CNBC's report adds to the growing speculation surrounding the imminent introduction of these ETFs, which have been eagerly awaited by both institutional and retail investors.

Should the live trading commence as projected, it would mark a historic moment for the Bitcoin industry, reflecting a seismic shift in the perception and adoption of BTC among traditional investors.

While the specific details and exact launch time remain speculative, the potential realization of Spot Bitcoin ETFs trading live signifies a culmination of rigorous regulatory evaluations and market readiness, bringing Bitcoin one step closer to wider acceptance and legitimacy within the financial landscape.

