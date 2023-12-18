News & Insights

Spot Bitcoin ETF Applicant Bitwise Releases New Bitcoin ETF Commercial

December 18, 2023

Bitwise, the aspiring applicant for a spot Bitcoin ETF, has unveiled a captivating commercial aimed at advocating for it's upcoming Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), if approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

"A word to the wise, from a man of few words. #bitcoinisinteresting", Bitwise said.

The commercial, appears to be targeted towards the older generations like gen X and baby boomers, with a classy and sophisticated style that those generations are used to watching on the television in between their favorite shows and sports. "You know what's interesting these days? Bitcoin," said the actor in the commercial. "Look for Bitwise, my friends."

This release arrives at a interesting moment as the SEC continues to evaluate numerous applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bitwise, along with several other financial firms, has persistently pursued the establishment of a spot Bitcoin ETF, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning Bitcoin market.

While the commercial aims to familiarize a wider audience with the concept of a spot Bitcoin ETF, it is also helping garner support for their application, potentially influencing public opinion and regulatory decisions regarding Bitcoin investment vehicles.

Bitwise remains hopeful that this latest promotional effort will contribute positively to the ongoing discourse surrounding the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, potentially marking a significant milestone in the adoption of Bitcoin within traditional investment portfolios.

