Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) closed at $15.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer had gained 23.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.96%.

SPWH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SPWH to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $283.85 million, up 34.04% from the year-ago period.

SPWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.34% and +23.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPWH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.31% higher within the past month. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, SPWH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.95.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

