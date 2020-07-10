Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) closed at $14.42, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer had gained 23.41% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPWH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SPWH to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $277.55 million, up 31.06% from the year-ago period.

SPWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.09% and +22.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPWH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% higher within the past month. SPWH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SPWH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.56.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.