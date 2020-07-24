Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) closed at $16.44, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer had gained 22.42% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPWH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SPWH to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $283.85 million, up 34.04% from the year-ago period.

SPWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.34% and +23.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPWH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% higher within the past month. SPWH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SPWH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.19.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.