Sportsman’s Warehouse Partners with Silencer Central to Offer Online Suppressor Sales and Doorstep Delivery

Sportsman’s Warehouse partners with Silencer Central to offer online suppressor purchases and door-to-door delivery in 42 states.

Quiver AI Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has announced a partnership with Silencer Central that allows customers to purchase suppressors online through its website. This collaboration simplifies the process by having Silencer Central manage the necessary paperwork and offer door-to-door delivery in the 42 states where silencer ownership is permitted. CEO Paul Stone highlighted that this initiative expands the company's specialty product offerings and enhances customer convenience, while Silencer Central’s CEO Brandon Maddox expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the ease it provides for customers to buy suppressors. This development aligns with Sportsman’s Warehouse’s mission to deliver quality gear and service to outdoor enthusiasts.

Potential Positives

Customers can now purchase suppressors online through Sportsman’s Warehouse, enhancing convenience and accessibility for firearms enthusiasts.

This partnership with Silencer Central allows for a streamlined purchasing process, improving customer experience by handling paperwork and offering door-to-door delivery.

The initiative expands Sportsman’s Warehouse's specialty product offerings, reinforcing its position as a leading omni-channel retailer in the firearms and outdoor accessories market.

The program will be available in 42 states, significantly broadening the potential customer base for suppressor sales.

Potential Negatives

The partnership with Silencer Central to sell suppressors online may draw criticism from gun control advocates and raise concerns regarding the company's commitment to responsible firearms sales.

Offering suppressors online could create regulatory scrutiny and potential legal challenges in certain states, which may complicate future operations or expansions.

This initiative might alienate a segment of customers who are uncomfortable with the sale of suppressors and may affect the brand's image as a family-friendly outdoor retailer.

FAQ

What new product can customers buy online from Sportsman’s Warehouse?

Customers can now purchase suppressors online through a partnership with Silencer Central.

How does the suppressor purchasing process work?

Silencer Central manages the required paperwork and delivers the suppressor directly to the customer’s door.

In how many states can customers purchase suppressors?

Customers can purchase suppressors in the 42 states that allow silencer ownership.

Who is the CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse?

The CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse is Paul Stone.

What is the mission of Sportsman’s Warehouse?

The mission of Sportsman’s Warehouse is to provide Great Gear and Great Service to outdoor enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPWH Insider Trading Activity

$SPWH insiders have traded $SPWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL STONE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 31,895 shares for an estimated $74,988

JEFFREY JUSTIN WHITE (CFO AND SECRETARY) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SPWH stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that customers can now purchase suppressors online through its retail partnership with Silencer Central. Through this unique program, customers can shop the Sportsman’s Warehouse website for suppressors, with Silencer Central taking care of the required paperwork and convenient door to door delivery.





Paul Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse said, “whether you’re an avid hunter or firearms enthusiast, this groundbreaking partnership further expands the specialty product offerings that can only be found at sportsmans.com. Silencer Central has a proven reputation for streamlining the once complex process of purchasing a suppressor, and we are excited to now offer this convenient service and added benefit to our customers. Delivering a high-quality suppressor right to the purchaser’s door will be well received. This new partnership further underscores our mission to consistently provide Great Gear and Great Service.”





The Delivered by Silencer Central Program is an exciting development for Sportsman’s Warehouse, a leading omni-channel retailer. It allows instant access to suppressor sales and front-door delivery in the 42 states that allow silencer ownership. The Company is able to leverage the unique systems and expertise of Silencer Central that now allows customers to complete all the necessary paperwork online and take advantage of this unique program.





“Sportsman’s Warehouse is one the premier retailers of firearms and accessories in the country, with a robust ecommerce platform that fits perfectly with our unique online suppressor program,” said Brandon Maddox, Silencer Central Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with them, allowing customers to purchase BANISH suppressors directly from their ecommerce website. Through this unique program, we handle the required customer paperwork and take it one step further to deliver the suppressor right to the customer’s door. It’s exciting to work with Sportsman’s Warehouse and provide more people a convenient way to purchase the suppressors they want.”







About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.







Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.





For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



www.sportsmans.com



.







Investor Contact:







Riley Timmer





Vice President, Investor Relations





Sportsman’s Warehouse





(801) 304-2816







investors@sportsmans.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.