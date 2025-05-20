Sportsman's Warehouse to Host Quarterly Conference Call on June 3, 2025, for Q1 Financial Results

Sportsman's Warehouse will host a quarterly conference call on June 3, 2025, for first quarter financial results.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announced that it will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via a live audio webcast on the company's investor relations website, with a replay accessible within two hours of the call's conclusion until June 10, 2025. Sportsman's Warehouse, an outdoor specialty retailer, focuses on providing high-quality gear and exceptional service to outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For further information, visit their investor relations section online.

Announcement of a quarterly conference call allows investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's financial performance for the first quarter of 2025.

Live audio webcast and replay availability demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

Hosting the call on June 3, 2025, provides an opportunity for Sportsman's Warehouse to potentially showcase growth or positive developments in their financial results.

None

When is Sportsman's Warehouse's quarterly conference call?

Sportsman's Warehouse will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the conference call?

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through June 10, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Sportsman's Warehouse?

You can find more information about Sportsman's Warehouse in the Investor Relations section of their website at www.sportsmans.com.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

You can contact Riley Timmer, VP of Investor Relations, at (801) 304-2816 or investors@sportsmans.com.

