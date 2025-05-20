Sportsman's Warehouse to Host Quarterly Conference Call on June 3, 2025, for Q1 Financial Results

Sportsman's Warehouse will host a quarterly conference call on June 3, 2025, for first quarter financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announced that it will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via a live audio webcast on the company's investor relations website, with a replay accessible within two hours of the call's conclusion until June 10, 2025. Sportsman's Warehouse, an outdoor specialty retailer, focuses on providing high-quality gear and exceptional service to outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For further information, visit their investor relations section online.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of a quarterly conference call allows investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's financial performance for the first quarter of 2025.
- Live audio webcast and replay availability demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and investor engagement.
- Hosting the call on June 3, 2025, provides an opportunity for Sportsman's Warehouse to potentially showcase growth or positive developments in their financial results.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When is Sportsman's Warehouse's quarterly conference call?
Sportsman's Warehouse will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
How can I listen to the conference call?
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/.
Is there a replay available for the conference call?
Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through June 10, 2025.
Where can I find more information about Sportsman's Warehouse?
You can find more information about Sportsman's Warehouse in the Investor Relations section of their website at www.sportsmans.com.
Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?
You can contact Riley Timmer, VP of Investor Relations, at (801) 304-2816 or investors@sportsmans.com.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SPWH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SPWH stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,096,914 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,084,542
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 1,952,940 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,941,417
- STONE HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,073,000
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 793,779 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $789,095
- FMR LLC removed 758,272 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $753,798
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 744,954 shares (+67.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $740,558
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 719,539 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $715,293
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
http://investors.sportsmans.com/
. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through June 10, 2025, and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.
About Sportsman's Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.
For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at
www.sportsmans.com
.
Investor Contact:
Sportsman's Warehouse
Riley Timmer
VP, Investor Relations
(801) 304-2816
investors@sportsmans.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.